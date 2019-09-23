A YORK cricket club is celebrating after the success of its teams and following a funding boost.

As the cricket season draws to a close, Dringhouses Cricket Club has received the welcome news that it will be given funding over the next three years from York’s Ultra Fibre Optic (UFO) from TalkTalk.

The funding will enable the club to continue to grow and develop its teams as it builds on the success from this season.

Both of the club’s under 15s teams won their respective leagues with the Under 15s A-Team also winning the President’s Knock Out Cup. The Senior 1st X1 also reached the final of the T20 Edward Reedman Cup and the club’s Evening League side won D2 of the Pilmoor Evening Cricket League.

Chairman of Dringhouses Cricket Club, Mick Kenyon, said: “We’re thrilled with our improvements both on and off the field especially our junior teams who have been so successful this year. Investing in our club is crucial to continuing our success and we’re grateful to York’s UFO from TalkTalk who are helping us do this. The club is an important part of the Dringhouses community, and we look forward to another brilliant season!”

York’s UFO from TalkTalk’s marketing manager, Helen Fletcher, commented: “It’s fantastic to be able to support such a beloved community club by ensuring that it has the funding needed to continue. Clubs like this make a real difference to the communities in York. It’s projects like this that we’re keen to be involved with as we continue to roll out our full fibre network across the city. Congratulations to the club for their recent achievements and we look forward to seeing the club celebrate more successes in the seasons to come!”

