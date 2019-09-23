A PROGRAMME focusing on mental health and learning disabilities launched last week.

As well as setting up the programme, The Hut in Wigginton Road, York, also hosted the launch of the ASPIRE programme.

The Programme is a life and social skills project focusing on those with mental health and/or learning disabilities.

The course is unique in that the rate of progression is set by participants and sessions can be attended for an unlimited amount of time.

Their model removes barriers to participation such as ill health or flare ups of pre-existing conditions, which was highlighted as a key feature by participants.

The ASPIRE Programme was developed as an extension to the already successful ‘My Journey’, a social skills discussion group run by Emma Little, The Hut’s Service Manager since 2015.

Lord Mayor Janet Looker and the High Sheriff Councillor, Jo Trythall, were in attendance and were given a tour of the building.

For further information, visit: https://www.thehutyork.co.uk/activities/the-aspire-programme/