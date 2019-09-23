A YORK man has taken on a gruelling cycling challenge in aid of a cancer support organisation.

Dominic Greenway, manager of Loch Fyne in Walmgate, took on the challenge of cycling 420 miles in just four days to raise funds for support for people living with cancer.

Along with 20 others, Dominic rode from Bury St Edmunds to Belhaven with the aim of raising £25,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

They completed the trek in just four days, between September 10 and 13.

Dominic said: "It was the toughest thing I have ever done. However, it was also one of the most rewarding.

"Having commuted the three miles to work for years, how hard could 100+ miles a day for four days be? Extremely, is the answer."

The group have successfully surpassed their target by £10,000, raising £35,000 for the charity.

Dominic added: "Being part of such an amazing team was a great motivation too.

"People were prepared to give up all that time for training and effort and pain to achieve such an amount of money for charity is humbling."

Dominic described the cycling to be "physically and mentally draining."

However, he persisted as he kept thinking about how the funds raised will help the Macmillan charity.

Dominic said: "It was a spectacular journey and something I would do again certainly, now the legs are working again. Bring on the next Greene King/Macmillan challenge."

Macmillan is almost entirely funded by donations and simply cannot support the growing number of people with cancer who need them without the public’s help.

Every two minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer. There are over 2.5 million people living with cancer in the UK and this is set to grow to almost four million by 2030.

Therefore, charities like Macmillan are crucial in modern day society to provide support to those in need.