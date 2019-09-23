A NEW state-of-the-art laboratory has opened in York after an investment of more than £1 million, with 10 new jobs created.

ABS Laboratories' new facility analyses drugs, including nicotine and other related compounds, in saliva, urine and plasma for organisations conducting preclinical and clinical trials, as well as other development initiatives, to combat diseases.

Acquired by ACM Global Laboratories, one of the largest global independent laboratories in the industry, ABS has recently relocated from Welwyn Garden City near London, to Hospital Fields Road opposite ACM’s European Headquarters. ABS has plans to expand the team in York in 2020, joining ACM’s 120-plus York-based team.

The company has invested in excess of £1 million in the 7,500 sq ft laboratory, which includes support from a £175,000 Let’s Grow North and East Yorkshire grant, to transform the disused warehouse into a world-leading facility.

ABS Laboratories has also invested in major software and hardware upgrades including a new Liquid Chromatograph Tandem Mass Spectrometer (LC-MS/MS). The new equipment will provide sensitive assays for the development of new drugs, advanced quantitative smoking and nicotine replacement therapy analysis including government funded smoking cessation programmes in England and Scotland.

ABS Laboratories was founded 24 years ago by scientists Drs Colin Feyerabend and Mira Doig, who have been instrumental in the company’s growth and in managing its move to York.

Dr Doig, laboratory manager and technical director at ABS Laboratories, said: “ABS’ growth and evolution throughout the decades has brought new ways of working and understanding of the science of drug development to this area of the industry. Commitment, passion and quality in science has been critical to success behind our work. Today we are here to celebrate another leap forward with brilliant new facilities, leading-edge technology and equipment, and a well-rounded team. Being in York with ACM will bring greater collaboration and more opportunities for the business.”

ABS was purchased by ACM Global Laboratories in 2018 as part of a strategic growth initiative, which sees it looking to expand its collection of domestic and international laboratories focused on bioanalytical, toxicology and central lab testing.

Speaking at the grand opening of the new laboratory, Brian Wright, ACM Global Laboratories president, said: “ABS Laboratories’ expansion and relocation is an important initiative for both ABS and ACM, with significant investment to provide state-of-the-art clinical trial testing and central laboratory services. Collaboration with the scientific community here in York and abroad will advance our global footprint so we can continue to help generations to come.”

Simon Middleton, business growth manager at Make It York, added: “We are delighted to support the team at ACM and ABS Laboratories. The grant has brought inward investment into the City of York and good-quality new jobs at the same time. Businesses of this nature are vitally important to the future economic prosperity of the city and we are pleased to have played a small part in achieving a successful outcome.”

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning at City of York Council, commented: “We very much welcome the wide range of job opportunities created by this move. It strengthens York’s position within science and technology.”

ABS Laboratories is a GLP and GCP MHRA accredited facility and has experience in supporting pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and government agencies around the world, complementing ACM’s growing portfolio.