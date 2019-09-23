A PRIMARY school which has welcomed school leavers back into the classroom has been honoured in the National Apprenticeship Awards.

Clifton Green Primary won the SME Employer of the Year category in the National Apprenticeship Awards for Yorkshire and the Humber, while Natasha Palmer, a digital content controller at Minster FM, won the Award for Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year.

Both go through to the National Awards on November 27 in London.

Clifton Green’s strategy is to utilise the apprenticeship levy to up-skill existing members of staff and also to invite school leavers to apply for an apprenticeship with them.

Lisa Green, business manager, said: “We’re really excited to be crowned regional winner. It’s a fantastic thing to be able to take this award back to the school and share it with all our apprentices who work so hard. Through the apprenticeship programme, our apprentices have been able to develop a number of skills and even become great role models for the children in the school – apprenticeships give us the opportunity to invest in someone who is passionate about the industry, and that’s of real benefit to us.”

Natasha has gained experience through her training in digital marketing and commercial radio, enabling her to produce a range of digital content to a high standard.

“I am so thrilled to have won this award,” she said. “My confidence has skyrocketed from being a trusted employee and being an asset to the team. I have so much determination and willingness to succeed because of my apprenticeship. It’s allowed me to realise what I love doing and what I want to do in the future. We need to change perceptions because it’s such a worthwhile route into a stable career.”

Now in their 16th year, the awards showcase the diverse and growing range of sectors engaged with apprenticeships, whilst celebrating the achievements of outstanding apprentices, apprentice employers and individuals to inspire others to follow in their footsteps and champion apprenticeships across England.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “Huge congratulations to all of the regional winners. Apprenticeships change lives, improve businesses and support local communities, so it’s great to see such a diverse range of employers and apprentices being recognised for their great work. I wish them all the best of luck for the final award ceremony in November.”