A BIKE and a large amount of confectionary have been stolen in a burglary at a cafe in York city centre.
The burglary happened at Hartley’s cafe on Lendal Bridge, between 5.30pm on Saturday, and 8am the following day, the North Yorkshire Police said.
This is the second time in a matter of days the premises has been broken into, the force added.
It said a number of items were stolen and among them were a black Cromford 2 bike and a large amount of confectionery, including chocolate bars and drinks.
Any witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1414 Sam Powell, or email 001414@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12190176008.
