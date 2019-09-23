AN APPEAL has been launched to save Christmas for scores of elderly York residents.

The annual Xmas Presence ensures about 60 older York residents - who would otherwise spend Christmas Day alone – can instead enjoy good company, food, music and gifts.

Last year’s event took place at the Edge building at Wentworth College at the University of York.

But the organiser, York musician Big Ian Donaghy, has revealed that it needs a new venue in this- its fifth year - to continue with the vital project.

“Our contacts at the university have commitments on the other side of the world this year,” he said. “All of the staff at the university led by John Greenwood and Head Chef Andrew Wood have been invaluable the past two years at the Edge.

“In previous years we used The Belfrey Hall which is now too small & the Poppleton Centre.”

He appealed for ideas for a ‘beautiful venue that can make our guests have a VIP Christmas.’

He said the premises would need to be able to host up to 100 guests and have a full commercial kitchen, lots of parking and disabled access, and as near to York as possible.

“We will provide chefs, food, decoration...we just need a perfect venue,” he said.

“ We’d love something different, something special, but we can transform a place with our army of volunteers who exceed all expectations every year.

“In the past five years, Xmas Presence has given hundreds of people a family Christmas, chauffeur driven to and from the party, given them fantastic food , carol singing , entertainment and togetherness.

“As well as our guests we also reach older people in hospital & those living with dementia receiving domiciliary care at home by taking hampers and presents.

“We have given many people their final Christmas knowing that they had a wonderful time.

“We have worked closely with Age UK York & Riccall Carers to refer our guests.

“Xmas Presence shows the true power of community and togetherness. Every year we set out with a zero budget and yet we create a phenomenal decorated venue with meal & party that costs our guests nothing.

“I am so proud of the team we have assembled-everybody brings so much to the party! We just need a new venue and a Head Chef.”

“Xmas Presence is living proof that it is better to give than to receive. We don’t want to hear there’s No room at the inn.”

He asked anyone able to assist to email him at iandonaghy@icloud.com.