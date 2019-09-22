POLICE have arrived in force tonight in York's Foss Islands Road after an alarm sounded at business premises.
Four police vehicles could be seen parked near businesses adjacent to the River Foss, with half a dozen officers standing nearby.
More vehicles were parked around the corner in Navigation Road, where another officer could be seen on duty.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers were sent to the scene following an alarm sounding at a large business premises, and a number of inquiries were being made.