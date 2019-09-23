LUXURY hand-crafted KitKats - in up to 1,500 different flavours - are coming to the UK.

York confectioner Nestlé says its new KitKat Chocolatory is the biggest development for the chocolate bar since Chunky was launched 20 years ago.

A spokesman said the Chocolatory will arrive in 30 John Lewis & Partners shops across the UK and at York’s Chocolate Story later this week before being made available direct from Nestlé through a new online shop before the end of the year.

"The KitKat Chocolatory web shop will mark Nestlé’s first ever move into a direct-to-consumer offering for its UK confectionery business," he said.

"The KitKat Chocolatory brings with it a whole range of KitKat experiences including the option to create your own expertly handcrafted KitKat from a range of options in special, personalised packaging.

"At the heart of KitKat Chocolatory is the eight-finger ‘Create Your Break’ option which offers nearly 1500 different flavour combinations from four different chocolate varieties; milk, dark, white and ruby, and a host of diverse ingredients including shortbread pieces, salted caramel chunks, honeycomb and rose petals.

"The range also boasts six delicious special edition flavours including ‘Zingtastic Gin and Tonic’ and ‘Springtime in Japan’ while a further eight ‘Best of British’ KitKat fingers inspired by Great British flavours like Dandelion and Burdock, Marmalade, Cherry Bakewell and Eton Mess are exclusive to John Lewis & Partners."

Other flavours include Nuttylicious, Whisky & Ginger, Apple & Rhubarb Crumble,Earl Grey, Chocolate Brownie Crumbs, Rose Petals, Toasted Coconut Flakes,Popping Candy and Pistachio Pieces,

Rabia Khan, Head of KitKat Chocolatory for Nestlé UK & Ireland, said: “KitKat is our biggest brand and this is the biggest news for KitKat since the introduction of the KitKat Chunky exactly 20 years ago.

“We know how much people enjoy experimenting with new and exciting KitKat flavours and the KitKat Chocolatory offers a whole new, premium KitKat experience as well as the chance to create your very own personalised break and have it delivered right to your door.”

The spokesman said the Chocolatory’s ‘Create Your Break’ option will be available inside the city’s ‘York Chocolate Story’ attraction in Kings Square from this week, alongside the full range of ‘Special Editions’.

He said KitKat was invented in York back in 1935 when the first four-finger bar was introduced as the ‘Rowntree’s Chocolate Crisp’ before the name ‘KitKat’ was adopted a couple of years later.

"In the 84 years since, the brand has become a global phenomenon, including in Japan, where KitKat is considered lucky and, famously, has been made available in more than 300 weird and wonderful flavours since the turn of the millennium including purple potato, green tea, pumpkin and sake."