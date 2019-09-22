ABOUT 500 people have taken part today in the Alzheimer’s Society’s York Memory Walk in support of the battle against dementia.
The walk across the Knavesmire was launched by former Emmerdale actor John Middleton, whose soap character, vicar Ashley Thomas, was diagnosed as suffering from vascular dementia in 2015.
His deterioration was shown in a heartbreaking storyline onscreen until the character’s death in 2017.
The actor told the walkers that across Yorkshire and the Humber, more than 67,000 people were living with dementia and it was vital everyone did all they could to fund research into the diseases which caused it.
"Every penny raised through Memory Walk will help Alzheimer’s Society improve care, find a cure, and support people affected by dementia," he said.
Joining John in the sea of blue shirts was Melissa Knowles, from York, and her 19-year-old daughter Ka’men, who were walking in memory of Melissa's mother Edith, who had vascular dementia for eight years and passed away in 2003.
The walkers enjoyed mostly dry weather, with York largely missing the heavy rain which swept other parts of the north.