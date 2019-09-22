ABOUT 200 sausage dogs have travelled to York from as far away as London to gather at a city centre bar.

The little dachshunds were taking part in the city’s first ‘Pup Up Cafe,’ which was held today at the Revolution bar in Coney Street.

The event featured activities such as ball pits and tunnels for the animals to play in, trade stands, refreshments, photo booths and competitions.

The dogs could meet up and make furry little friends, enjoy a hand-wrapped dog treat, drink a free puppuccino - a special drink made with cream and Sea Treat fish-based dog treats - and take part in competitions such as for best dressed pup and best behaved pup.

Organisers said such breed specific events were a great way for owners to meet fellow owners, have a friendly coffee and chat about everything from their dog’s training and personality to breeding.

They said they could also be a way for shy dogs to come out of their shells.

Spokesman Marcus Ackford said today’s event ran from 10am until 4pm in four different sessions, each involving 50 dogs.

He said one dachshund came from London, with many travelling from other Yorkshire cities such as Leeds and Sheffield and some from York.

“They have had a great time,” he said.

“One or two accidents but they’ve all been well behaved.”

He said York’s was about the 19th Pup Up Cafe he had staged since launching the venture some six months ago and he hoped to bring it back again to York next year, potentially to the Revolution bar again.

“If people want us back we will come back,” he said.