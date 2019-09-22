FIREFIGHTERS from across the region tackled a huge barn fire on a North Yorkshire farm last night.

Station Manager Bob Hoskins tweeted that the blaze broke out at a farm in Raskelf, near Easingwold, with crews from Easingwold, Malton, Tadcaster,York, Acomb, Boroughbridge and Northallerton going to the scene.

He said large quantities of straw and grain were involved, but no people or animals were injured.

The service has tweeted that the incident is now being scaled down and appliances are being released from the scene.

A spokesman told The Press that three barns containing farm machinery and bales of straw caught fire.

He said the cause of the blaze was not yet known and would be investigated.