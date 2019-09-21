A MAJOR fashion store in York city centre has closed its doors for the final time.

The Dorothy Perkins and Burton store in Coney Street shut at 4.30pm this afternoon, after shoppers took advantage of super sale bargains in its final hours, with many items selling for just £5 or £7.

Its closure leaves another gaping hole in the city's premier retail street, which has suffered a string of shop closures in recent years, including the former BHS department store and River Island fashion store.

However, just across the street, signs proclaim that new shops are to open in the old BHS building, and the empty shop next door to Dorothy Perkins has a 'sold' sign outside.

The store's closure is part of a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) for its owners, Arcadia, which was agreed in the summer with regulators and landlords.

The Press sought to ask staff today if they had found alternative work elsewhere, but was told they were not allowed to comment. However, one sales assistant did tell a customer she had found work at another store elsewhere in the city centre.