TADCASTER has been staging a cycling festival as it hosts one of the starts of the The Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International.
The event kicks off nine days of cycling in North Yorkshire, featuring the world’s top athletes in their field.
It is the first time a para-cycling event has taken place alongside the UCI Road World Championships, which begin tomorrow and will count as a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
The para-cycling involves 26 races in total across all four para-cycling classifications and set off from Beverley and Wetherby as well as Tadcaster, where the cyclists started near the bridge over the River Wharfe, and all the races are finishing in Harrogate.
The cycling festival in Tadcaster has featured community stalls and activities, with a chance to try inclusive bikes, mega bikes, rickshaws and KMX karts.
A local craft group, Tadcrafters, has also put together approximately 2km of rainbow coloured bunting and other decorations in the town.