THE family and friends of a man who drowned in a York river began an attempt to scale the national Three Peaks at 6am today when they began an ascent of Snowdon.
Steven O’Neill, 29, from The Wirral, was one of five people who died in the city’s rivers in a tragic three-week period in April.
He fell in the Ouse early on Saturday, April 20, during a night out in York city centre.
His brother Michael and some close friends want to raise funds for a bench to be installed near his grave in Frankby Cemetery in Pensby, Wirral.
Their challenge involves climbing the three highest mountains of Wales, England and Scotland - Snowdon, Scafell and Ben Nevis - in 24 hours.
They have already raised £1,175 towards a goal of £1,200.
*To support the walkers, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/national-three-peaks-in-24-hours.