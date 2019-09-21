CLIMATE change protesters are planning to stage 'die-ins' at four York city centre businesses today.

Campaigners wanting more action to reduce carbon emissions are set to gather in St Helen's Square to begin a march through the city centre at noon, said one of the organisers, York Young Greens co-chair Chloe Wilcox.

They will then stop off at four undisclosed locations and stage an 11 minute die-in inside or outside each of the premises - a demonstration in which they will lie down as if dead, to symbolise the dying planet.

The march and die-ins follow a major rally yesterday in St Helen's Square yesterday, attended by many hundreds of people, which were part of a global protest.