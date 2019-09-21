CARS, buses, lorries and military vehicles from yesteryear will descend on York Racecourse tomorrow when the city's biggest classic vehicle show is staged.
York Historic Vehicle Group's 42nd annual rally, which will also feature motorcycles, scooters, caravans, campers and tractors, will run from 10am to 4pm on Bustardthorpe Field.
All classes of vehicle over 25 years old are welcome.
Entry to the public will cost £4 for adults, while the fee for pre-booked vehicles is £5.
For more information, go to www.yhvg.uk.