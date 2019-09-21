A WHITE van rolled over in York last night - but no one is thought to have been injured.
North Yorkshire Police said the single vehicle accident happened at about 10.45pm in Jockey Lane, Huntington, near the Aldi store.
A spokeswoman said there was no one at the scene and it was not thought anyone had been injured.
She said firefighters were called to make the scene safe and checked surrounding hedges with equipment to ensure no one had been thrown from the vehicle.
She added that the vehicle had not been reported as stolen.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from York and Huntington went to the scene but no one was trapped and crews made the scene safe using small tools.
