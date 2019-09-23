PLANS for “every child in the city to be an artist” are set to be unveiled.

City of York Council wants to “make culture more accessible” to children and young people living in the city.

In particular it hopes more disadvantaged youngsters and those with disabilities will get opportunities to enjoy the arts.

A report prepared for a council executive meeting outlines the strategy - but it does not give any details on what type of culture children could experience or how.

It says: “The ambition underlying this work is that York becomes the first city to achieve cultural entitlement for all children and young people.

“Actions are likely to include seeding the opportunity for every child in the city to be an artist, making culture accessible to all children and young people.

“The aim is that, from September 2019, working within the new Ofsted framework, all York’s learners, particularly the most disadvantaged and those with special educational needs and/or disabilities, will be provided with the knowledge and cultural capital they need to succeed in life.”

It adds that the plans could also help boost mental health and emotional wellbeing among young people.

As part of the plans the report says events will be held to introduce students to employers, the city’s cultural attractions will be partnered with the universities and colleges, and schools will be encouraged to recognise the benefits of arts and heritage activities.

It is hoped this will enable youngsters to “develop a wider range of creative skills, greater confidence, and heightened awareness of future opportunities”.

A report published by a national campaign group earlier this year found thousands of children in the city are disadvantaged.

The research, by the End Child Poverty coalition, found that more than 10,000 children are living in poverty in the city.

The scheme to boost culture for children will be discussed at a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday).