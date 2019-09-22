A HISTORIC church in York is installing a new organ.

St Deny’s Church, in Walmgate, had to remove the former organ from the tower as it stopped working after many years of service.

The new organ is now partly fitted in a process that is taking four months.

Organ tuners have now begun working to set the instrument up for use.

Jose Knowles, reader at St Deny’s, said: “There is such a great deal of fine tuning that it seems to take an age.”

Built by Henry Willis, a 19th century English organ builder, the organ was brought to St Deny’s from St Ebb’s church in Oxford.

Jose added: “There have been so many people involved in the process and we would like to thank every single one of them.

“The support we’ve had has been outstanding.”

When the former organ, which had stopped working, was removed from the church, the space revealed a Victorian stain glass window dating back more than 170 years.