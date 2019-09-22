YORK Dungeon is set to become the ‘Home of Halloween’ next month, say bosses at the attraction.

It will offer various 'experiences' over the year’s spookiest season.

Live actors and 360 degree sets will immerse guests in the darkest parts of old York’s history. Along the way, guests will meet renowned York residents such as Guy Fawkes and highwayman Dick Turpin.

Performance manager, Rachael Garwood, said: “Honestly, it’s so exciting to showcase this unique part of York’s past and present the horrible stories in such a thrilling way.

“All of our incredible shows will push the scary-fun vibe of The Dungeon to new extremes, bringing to life York’s darkest history. We’re upping the ante like never before.”

In addition to the attraction tour, the Dungeon have partnered up with City River Cruises once again for a ‘Halloween Cruise on the Ouse’.

The 'family friendly experience' allows guests to step aboard an 'old, abandoned ship' on the city’s famous River Ouse.

The ‘Home of Halloween’ runs at York Dungeon from October 5 to November 3.