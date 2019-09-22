A PETITION has been launched in a bid to save a York community cafe which helps to feed the community - after it announced it was closing due to financial pressures.

The Press reported earlier this week that the Chill in the Community Cafe, in Front Street, Acomb, will be closing its doors at the end of the month, blaming a lack of support and financial pressures such as high business rates.

The cafe was set up in December 2016 to offer people arts as a vehicle for informal adult learning, vocational opportunities, meals to those in need, advice sessions and coaching.

Now Doug Doherty, 50, from York, has launched a petition in an attempt to save the cafe, adding it is "more than just a place to eat, it is a community resource not only for the people of Acomb but for all of the people of York”.

He said: “I have attended the cafe a number of times with my son, Rico, 10.

“He has autism and the cafe offers a plethora of activities that he really enjoys and gets to meet new people.

“To me, and many others, it stands for more than just a cafe.

"It is a community base where people from all backgrounds are welcome and can speak to others.

“The council earmarked money to go towards community projects in the city so I hope that if the petition gets enough signatures then the council will take notice.

“Organisations like this are what make communities and people really rely on them.”

Speaking to The Press on Tuesday, Jo Milner, who runs the cafe with six other members, said: “It is with much sadness that we need to announce Chill in the Community (CIC) will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

“We are absolutely gutted and have tried everything possible to keep Chill in the Community open and available to all who have needed us, but unfortunately, we have not been able to secure enough support.

“External financial pressures have left us no option but to close the doors.”

The petition has so far collected around 180 signatures.

To sign it, visit https://bit.ly/2m5OBmR