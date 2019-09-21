THE University of York has topped the Russell Group - the country's best universities - for 'teaching quality satisfaction' in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2020.

Based largely on the outcome of this summer’s National Student Survey, the guide puts York in 25th place overall out of all the UK’s 134 universities for teaching, with a quality satisfaction of 82 per cent.

The university’s overall UK rank in the league remains unchanged this year at 22nd.

Meanwhile, York St John University has risen in the rankings by 21 places - and is now ranked as the 81st best university in the UK.

The university recorded a teaching satisfaction level of 84 per cent, and is the fastest-rising university in the north.

Professor John Robinson, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Teaching, Learning and Students for the University of York, said: “This result reflects the talent and dedication of our academic staff and support services, in addition to our world-class facilities.

“We are proud to hold a Gold Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) award, demonstrating that we deliver consistently outstanding teaching, learning, and outcomes for our students.

“We are continually striving to be strong in every aspect of teaching and learning. The student experience remains at the heart of everything we do.”

The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2020 is published tomorrow.

Professor Karen Stanton, Vice Chancellor of York St John University, said: “ I am delighted that York St John has been named as the fastest rising university in the north for the 2nd year running, and indeed that our climb of 21 places in the rankings is even better than last year.

"We put the student experience at the heart of everything that we do, and are constantly striving to enhance our offer to students.

“This rise in the rankings, bolstered by another year of strong National Student Survey results, shows that this work is really making an impact.

“That our teaching quality is also rated so highly in the regional table reflects the dedication and commitment of our fantastic staff and I would like to to publicly thank them for their efforts.”