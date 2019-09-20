A MAN has suffered facial injuries in an unprovoked assault in York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police said the attack happened in Micklegate at about 3.45am yesterday.

A spokesperson said the victim sustained injuries to his face which required hospital treatment, but had since been discharged and was back home with his family.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, in particular anyone who witnessed it occur or might know who is responsible," they said.

They added that anyone with information which could assist the investigation should phone 101, select option 2, and ask for PC866 Sykes or email Benjamin.Sykes866@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, they could phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12190173896.