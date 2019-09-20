YORK Central MP, Rachael Maskell has announced four more dates across the city inviting constituents to a public meeting to discuss developments surrounding the UK and the European Union.
The meetings will be held in Acomb, Heworth, and Micklegate to give residents the opportunity to talk about issues.
There will be a further meeting on October 2, which will focus on the reasons people voted to leave.
The Public Meetings will be held on the following dates:
l Saturday, September 2 at The Gateway Centre, Acomb from 1.30pm
l Saturday, October 5 – Tang Hall Community Centre, Heworth from 5pm
lWednesday, October 2 – City of York Council Offices, Station Rise from 6.30pm.
lSaturday, October 12 – at the Clements Hall, Micklegate from 10.30am.
