YORK Aviva employees are planning to take on the Three Yorkshire Peaks challenge this week in a bid to raise £7,500 for cancer research.
About 25 members of staff from the city and offices elsewhere in the UK will try to scale Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in under 12 hours on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman said: "They’ve been training hard and have a target of £7,500 that they want to raise for Cancer Research.
"Many of the fundraisers have their own personal motivation for taking the challenge and all are incredibly committed to putting every effort in to the event whilst balancing their home and work life."
She said the walkers were making use of a company paid time-off scheme.
Anyone wanting to support the walkers, who had raised £6,640 by last Friday, should go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/avivayorkshire3peaks.