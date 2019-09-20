A CYCLING show will kick off a week long celebration of the sport over the weekend. (September 21)
Cycle Expo Yorkshire will take place as part of a celebration of cycling as the UCI Road World Championships come to Harrogate.
Visitors can expect a jam-packed and interactive programme including sofa session interviews with some of cycling’s biggest names, bike skill demonstrations and a variety of different activities for the whole family.
Cycling heavyweight’s Olympic medallist and four-times winner of the British National Road Race Championships Lizzie Deignan, BMX champion Matti Hemmings and Paralympic gold medallist Steve Bate MBE will all be in attendance.
Guy Kesteven, Head of Bike at Cycle Expo Yorkshire, said: "With less than a week to go we’re really excited to show why Yorkshire is the capital of cycling in the UK."
There will be stunt displays from World Champion Jack Carthy, an indoor Olympic-styled velodrome track for all ages, exhibits from cycling brands and a testing track with a kid's demo zone.
Guy added: "There is something for every cycling discipline and at all levels."
Tickets for Cycle Expo Yorkshire are available at: www.cycleexpo.co.uk.