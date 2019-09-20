A VINYL cafe in York will host the screening of a new documentary next week.

FortyFive, a vinyl cafe in Micklegate will show The Vinyl Revival in their venue on September 29.

The Vinyl Revival is a 43-minute documentary directed and produced by Pip Piper

It follows on from acclaimed Last Shop Standing.

The Vinyl Revival explores the renaissance in all things vinyl. You will hear from passionate new record shops owners as well the established die-hards still going and thriving.

Attendees will be joined by Graham Jones, author of the book ‘The Vinyl Revival and the Shops That Made It Happen’.

There will be a Q&A, stories from his experience in the vinyl industry and an exclusive vinyl sale.

Opened in 2017 by Dom White and Dan Kentley, FortyFive is York’s only vinyl cafe experience.

It allows customers to check out their vinyl collections whilst enjoying their house blend coffee or other drink options, including alcoholic beverages, as well as food.

The screening is an all ages event and tickets, which are £6, can be purchased at: www.fortyfiveuk.com/events