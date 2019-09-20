THE Hudson Quarter development, next to the Bar Walls in York, is taking shape with the concrete and steel frames now being erected, following the first six months of work on the site.

Developers Palace Capital plc are a quarter of the way through the ambitious £5 million project that will see 127 luxury apartments, 35,000 sq ft of office accommodation and commercial space delivered, as well as a landscaped courtyard and route through from the railway station to Toft Green.

Caddick Construction is the main contractor on the site and the whole development is due for completion in early 2021.

In June, the first apartments in a major new development just inside York’s Bar Walls have been launched on to the market.

A tower crane is now onsite to provide the lifting of materials as the four blocks’ superstructure are constructed.

Prices in the first phase started from £175,000 for studios, £230,000 for two beds and £950,000 for three bed penthouses.

Neil Sinclair, chief executive of Palace Capital, said: “We are proud to see this major new development take shape and pleased that we are on time and on budget to transform this strategic site, in the heart of York.

“Since we launched the first apartments to the market in June, we have been delighted with the positive feedback and the sales are currently exceeding our expectations.

“There has also been tremendous interest in the office space. To get to this point, it has been the culmination of over six years of hard work by a great team.

“We are very pleased with Caddick Construction’s contribution to the construction element of the development and look forward to working with them closely over the next 18 months. To ensure that the end product will both be something that all involved will be proud of, and that the people of York will recognise enhances the city.”