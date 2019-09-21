A FAMILY friend who stole more than £75,000 from a dying neighbour and her deceased nephew has been jailed.
The dead man trusted Monica Bailey, 54, of Whixley, north of York, to look after his and his aunt’s affairs after he was diagnosed with cancer.
Instead, she used their bank accounts for herself, including after he had died.
She sold items from his estate including a Rochingham breakfast set and paintings, keeping the proceeds, and stole pension and other payments due to his estate.
But the aunt’s care home realised something was wrong, alerted police and Bailey was arrested.
Bailey pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud by abuse of position and was jailed for two years at York Crown Court.
Financial investigator Emma Harris said: “I’d like to thank the care home for raising their concerns to the police, without them the extent of Bailey’s deceit may never have been uncovered.”
