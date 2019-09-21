TWO pre-school providers in a North Yorkshire village have gone in to partnership to provide a wider range of facilities for parents.

North Duffield under fives preschool and Orchard Trees day nursery are joining forces to offer a breakfast club as well as a tea club for youngsters from January next year.

Orchard trees director, Lindsay Oates, said a successful open day has already been held for prospective parents earlier in the month on Sunday, September 8.

Staff and pupils were joined by prospective parents to see what the opportunities the village pre-school has to offer.

The under fives are based in the Pavilion on North Duffield playing fields and Orchard Trees are based in Thorganby.

The breakfast and tea clubs will run from 7am -9am and 3pm-6.30pm five days a week and offer places for about 20 children.

Lindsay said that the plan is also to offer a holiday club from January 2020.

She said: "It's something that the parents at the pre-school have been asking for and it means that working parents in the village will be able to take advantage of the new service."

North Duffield Under Fives had an Ofsted inspection earlier this year and was given an overall rating of “good”.

The feed back from the inspector commended the staff team, leadership, the quality of provision and the way children are brought on in their learning and development.

In their previous inspection more than 5 years ago, they also got a good rating.

Anyone interested in taking advantage of the provision should contact Sarah Mitchell, the manager at the under fives, on 01757 288975.