A VEHICLE crashed in York last night after being pursued by police.

North Yorkshire Police said an officer on patrol followed a blue Mitsubishi Shogun which was being driven suspiciously in Fossway just before midnight.

"Following a pursuit, the Shogun crashed into a hedge on Meadowfields Drive and the sole occupant made off on foot," said a spokesman.

"A 20-year-old man from York was apprehended a short time later and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

"He remains in custody at this time."