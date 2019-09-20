HUNDREDS of people are currently rallying in St Helen's Square, York, to protest about the need for more action on climate change.
People of all ages - including school pupils - are demonstrating with placards, speakers, and performances to highlight the problems and how people can take further direct action to combat the climate crisis.
York Young Greens co-chair, Chloe Wilcox, who is involved in organising the strikes, said: “It's vital we get as many people of all ages attending the strike as possible. We need to create systemic change to prevent a runaway climate catastrophe and we can only do that by getting out onto the streets and making our voices heard.”
Throughout the day, a range of activities and actions will be taking place. There will be a number of speakers, including representatives from York council, as well as an open mic later in the afternoon - giving all strikers the opportunity to have their voices heard.
"The protest will also feature musical performances from local bands, stalls from a variety of environmental charities in York, crafts, marches across the city centre, as well as a people's assembly addressing the question: How can we make the climate movement more inclusive?"
More to follow.
