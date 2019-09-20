GREEN waste vehicles are now collecting from businesses across the city seven days a week - with calls for others to sign up to the scheme.

The Forge Recycling vehicles have the slogan “supporting businesses for a greener, cleaner York” to highlight the eco-friendly service available.

York Business Improvement District initiated the business waste scheme as part of measures to keep the city clean and tidy.

All city centre businesses are eligible to join and will benefit from economies of scale, with no annual increase in the contract price, but possible reductions as more sign up to the service.

Carl Alsop, of York BID, said he believed it was crucial for a tourist hotspot like York to have a daily collection.

“Saturday is the busiest day in York city centre, with hotels, restaurants and bars buzzing with guests, so when we were looking for a cost-effective waste collection service, being able to collect over the weekend was high on our priority list,” said Carl.

“Any business within the York BID catchment is able to access their services at highly competitive rates, which includes a free cardboard bale collection each week and seven day servicing.”

More than 35 tonnes of collected waste was recycled in August. Two thirds of all waste collected is now being recycled by businesses participating in the scheme. Last month 76 per cent of the collected waste was recycled with the remaining 24 per cent going to an energy-from-waste plant.

“The more businesses join the scheme, the better for our city, reducing the number of large waste vehicles accessing narrow streets in the city centre, and maximising the amount of waste that can be recycled,” said Carl.

For details call 01904 202499 or email yorkbid@forgerecycling.co.uk.