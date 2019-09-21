YORK College is celebrating a bumper year of results for students studying vocational qualifications.

The college says that almost 70 per cent of BTEC vocational students have achieved triple distinction grade the equivalent of AAA at A-level.

Students who have excelled at their studies include Sam Schoettner, previously of York Steiner School and Interhigh School, achieved a distinction on the extended diploma in Creative Media & Production Technology.

He said: “I was so pleased the National Trust liked the final result - they even asked me to do some more work for them later in the year. Their positive response boosted my confidence and reassured me that I went about the project in the right way. At college I learnt how to make and produce films and my tutors encouraged me to put in extra time and effort, saying that it would make all the difference – and I can see that is so true.”

Sam is now going to the University of the West of England, Bristol, to study film making.

Chloe Dye, previously of King James’s School, studied Electrical Engineering Apprenticeship Level 3 and achieved D*D* on the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Diploma, progressing onto the HNC Multi skill in Engineering at York College, alongside her apprenticeship at Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate.

Chloe said: “It is a really interesting subject and I love working and solving problems. I work for Bettys and Taylors of Harrogate and it’s nice not being in a classroom all day. I came to York College as my employer chose it as my training provider. College has more freedom, you’re treated like a grown up and the tutors are very helpful. I enjoy working in the workshop and the welding booths are fun. I plan to finish my apprenticeship, get an HNC in Electrical Engineering, or maybe and HND and hopefully stay working for Bettys and Taylors of Harrogate.”

Mark Readman, previously of Selby High School, achieved a Distinction grade on the Extended Diploma in Music Performance and Production. For his final year project Mark recreated the Beatles’ ’Let it Be’ album and marked the 50th anniversary of the groups’ iconic impromptu London rooftop concert - at York College. Working on the same music techniques, using the same amps and stage set, his research took him to Liverpool to see where the Beatles started out. Mark said: “It was a great way to end my studies at York College. When I left school I wanted to study the Level 2 Music course as I felt the college offered the best facilities and equipment to feed my love of music. Progressing to the Extended Diploma course enabled me to specialise more in the kind of projects that interest me.”

Mark is now studying engineering at York College.

Tristan Tereszczuk, previously of All Saints RC School, has secured a place at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts to study Theatre Production Arts – Lighting. Tristan achieved a distinction on the Performing & Production Arts (Production) course at York College said: “I love the process of creating theatre through lighting and I decided early on that I wanted to come to York College to learn how to do it properly, with the ultimate goal of becoming a lighting designer. When I started at college I only knew the basics, I have learnt everything I know since then. The teaching and facilities are so good that I now have the confidence to design, rig and operate lighting for theatre performances. I also go to see lots of theatre locally and in London - I like to see how the lighting works and pick up creative ideas. Getting into Mountview is a dream come true - I have a real chance of becoming a professional theatre lighting designer.”

Lee Probert, Chief Executive and Principal of York College said: “These students have done extraordinarily well across a huge range of disciplines. They have all worked hard and enjoyed the support of dedicated teaching and support staff with a passion for their subject; many have also been helped by employers and other partners of the college. It’s great to see so many young people progressing to exciting next steps – be it university study or entering employment in their chosen field. We all wish them every success on the next stage of their journey.”