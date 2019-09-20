A MEMBER of staff was allegedly assaulted at a convenience store in York.

North Yorkshire Police said it happened at the McColl's store on Gale Lane in Acomb at around 9.10pm on Saturday.

It involved a male who into the store and assaulted a member of staff, the force added.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Sykes, or email benjamin.sykes866@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference number 12190171098.