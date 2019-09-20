A DRIVER has died after a crash in North Yorkshire yesterday (September 19).

The collision, involving a white Ford Transit drop side van and a black BMW, happened on the A6055 (old A1) at Leeming, near Leeming Bar Services, at about 5.45pm, North Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesperson for the force explained: "The Ford Transit, which was travelling towards the A1M interchange, collided with the BMW travelling in the opposite direction towards the services.

"The driver of the BMW was flown by air ambulance to James Cook Hospital but sadly passed away a few hours later.

"The driver of the Transit was taken by land ambulance to James Cook Hospital with serious injuries, along with two passengers from each vehicle, (five people in total) one of whom also received serious injuries. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening."

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours.

Officers spoke to witnesses at the scene, however anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage and has not yet spoken to the police is urged to come forward.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen either vehicle being driven near to the location prior to the collision," the spokesperson added.

Anyone who can help officers with their inquiries is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team Tadcaster.

Quote reference number 12190174397.