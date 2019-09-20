A MAN in his late teens was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a tractor towing a trailer came off a road and fell 20 metres onto a disused railway.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Pickering, Kirkbymoorside and Malton were called to the collision on Gallowheads Lane in Marton at about 10.30pm yesterday (September 19).
A spokesperson for the service said: "One male (late teens) was trapped in the cab. Fire crews worked with paramedics and doctors to release male who has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries."
Crews used hydraulic cutters and spreaders, air bags, stabilisation equipment and lighting via the aerial ladder platform from Scarborough.
