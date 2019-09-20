TWO drivers were taken to hospital after a serious crash in East Yorkshire yesterday evening (September 19).
It happened at the junction of the A1079 and The Balk on the outskirts of Pocklington and involved two cars.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, which was called to the collision at 7.40pm, said that one man sustained superficial head injuries and another man was medically trapped in one of the cars.
The roof and door was removed using cutting equipment in order to free the man, before he was taken to hospital, the service added.
Humber Roads Police tweeted that "both drivers were taken to hospital for treatment."
Comments are closed on this article.