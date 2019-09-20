A CHARITY live music event showcasing the talent of York’s railway community is taking place in York this evening (September 20).

The gig, featuring local bands such as Limited Edition, The Cable Thieves, Vintage, The 102’s and KanOwurmz, will take place at The Crescent community venue, in The Crescent. Proceeds from the event will be donated to York's St Leonard’s Hospice.

The ‘Railhouse Rock’ concept originated in London 11 years ago and has popped up at other cities around the country since. This event is the second of its kind in York and is hoping to become a regular annual event.

Rob Smith of Network Rail, and one of the event organisers, explained: “With York’s rich railway heritage it is the perfect place to hold a ‘Railhouse Rock’ event. The name is a spin on Elvis’ Jailhouse Rock and the music on the evening will be a fun and accessible mix of pop, pop rock, R&B and covers. We wanted to support a local charity and St Leonard’s was an obvious choice based on the number of people we know that they have helped.”

Annie Keogh, corporate and community fundraiser at St Leonard’s Hospice, added: “This sounds like it’s going to be a brilliant event, and we urge music lovers out there to go along support it. We’re really grateful that the organisers have selected St Leonard’s as their chosen charity. The majority of the hospice’s running costs are raised by businesses, groups and individuals in the local community so events like this really do make a difference.”

Tickets are £10 in advance, but will be more expensive on the door, and are available from Earworm Records, the venue in person or online at See Tickets - https://www.seetickets.com/tour/railhouse-rock-york-2019