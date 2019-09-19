BROTHERS who run a restaurant in York are bringing a taste of America's deep south to the city following a relaunch.

Fancy Hanks has taken the place of Cut & Chase which has been at 39 Goodramgate since 2016.

Joel and Wes Taylor say they are delighted with the transformation, and excited about the future.

Gone is the understated grey and white facade, replaced by a vibrant yellow frontage, with funky murals inside and an urban, chilled style.

And their food has changed direction too, with dishes like shrimp and crab omelette, blackened Cajun salmon with black eyed pea and avocado salsa on the menu, along with vegan-friendly Jackfruit Brunswick stew.

The drinks offering features a 'road-trip' menu of cocktails from different states, while jazz and R&B are the background music of choice.

Fancy Hanks blends the brothers’ passion for the kind of food that makes you feel good, with a relaxed ambience.

"These are exciting times," said Joel. "We are really happy with how it looks. It is exactly what we were going for. We wanted to be out there with it, but have a very comfortable vibe.

"We wanted to do something a bit different, to try and do something that other places aren't doing."

The main mural, a vibrant floor-to-ceiling portrait of a woman, was done by York street artist Harriet Wood.

"Harriet has done an amazing job. It is exactly what we were looking for," said Joel. "It is very striking."

Wes added: “York is a superb place to run a restaurant, with the finest dining scene outside London, and we’ve learned a huge amount from running Cut & Chase, which has given us the confidence to try a completely new direction with Fancy Hanks – and allows us to indulge our passion for great food and cocktails but in a less formal environment, and bringing something new to the table."

The brothers aim to spend more time front of house rather than hidden in the kitchen.

“We spent our childhood in the Southern States of the USA, and love the food and joie de vivre you find in places like Florida and New Orleans – an unhurried pace of life – and that’s what we want to bring to Fancy Hanks." He added: "This is food that makes you smile, dishes that are best shared, and so we’re offering many dishes as small plates so our diners can try something new, and re-order anything that really takes their fancy.”

Joel has created a new cocktail menu to compliment the food. Eleven US states are represented with their own drinks, blending traditional and unconventional flavours.

Virginia is represented by a Presidential mix of peanut butter-infused bourbon, with bitters, maraschino syrup and brown sugar, whilst South Caroline’s Heavens to Betsy combines elderflower-infused gin, pomegranate liqueur and Prosecco.

Joel will also be hosting cocktail classes. Live music will be a regular feature, while the venue retains its private dining room for events and special occasions, as well as its 20-seat dining area.

“We’ve put our heart and soul into this new venture, which will be unlike any other restaurant in York, and we’ve created something very different which we believe will stand out in a city that already sets the bar very high,” said Wes.