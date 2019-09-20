THE cost of upgrading a junction on the outer ring road is set to rise by £7 million - so that extra work can be done to create a link to a new housing development and a pedestrian and cycle subway can be built.

The upgrades would also mean additional work does not have to be carried out if the A1237 is dualled.

Senior councillors will be asked to approve plans to borrow £5 million towards the redesigned scheme - with a further £2 million set to come from West Yorkshire Transport Fund.

The plans would see a fourth road added to the Clifton Moor roundabout in anticipation of a new 1,348-home development on land to the west of Wigginton Road. And a pedestrian and bike subway would be created under the road.

A report prepared for the meeting says this option means the junction will be future-proofed should the housing development and dualling of the ring road go ahead. It adds that there would only be one set of disruptive roadworks in the area and money would be saved should extra work have to be carried out later.

Councillors will also be asked to allow the council to use a compulsory purchase order - which would enable the authority to buy land without the consent of the owner - if it is needed to continue with the roundabout upgrades planned at Monks Cross.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, said: “Improving the flow of traffic around York’s outer ring road offers us the opportunity to review our whole city transport infrastructure, benefitting those using sustainable transport in and out of the city.

“In coming months the review of the local transport plan will give us the opportunity to explore how we can really boost walking, cycling and public transport options across York.”

The council has bid for about £26 million from the Department for Transport to dual the outer ring road from Shipton Road, the A19, to the A64 at Hopgrove - but the Government has not said when a decision will be made on whether York gets the money.

Funding of £63 million could also be secured from Transport for the North to dual the A1237 between Shipton Road and Wetherby Road - but the plans depend on whether the first phase of work goes ahead and if 15 per cent of match funding is approved.

The report says: “The York outer ring road improvement scheme is generally well supported as it will bring much needed relief in terms of traffic congestion at a local level as well as other more strategic benefits. Improvements to transport infrastructure are key drivers for improved productivity and unlocking sites for homes and jobs. This in turn leads to economic growth and the increase in wealth.”

The plans will be discussed at an executive meeting on Thursday.