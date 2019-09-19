POLICE are appealing for information following an alleged assault that occurred on the York riverside.
The incident happened near to the boat house on the St Peter’s School side of the river at 5.30pm on Sunday. (September 15)
North Yorkshire Police said a 45-year-old local man was grabbed from behind by the back of his neck and was threatened by another man.
The force said: "We are asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what took place to get in touch.
"The suspect is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of stocky build and had a local accent. He was wearing all dark clothing, including dark trainers, and wore a dark coloured face covering over his mouth and chin."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12190171922.
