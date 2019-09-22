York's past is always close at hand – as these historic digs reveal. MAXINE GORDON reports

WHENEVER a new development is proposed for York, we brace ourselves to find out what the archaeologists may find during their investigatory dig.

Of course, not every venture unearths a discovery on the scale of Jorvik.

But over the years, long lost parts of York have been found which add to the rich history of this ancient city.

The pictures we are sharing today all come from excavations in recent years – and each has a story to tell.

Several date from 1988 and 1989 when a dig was carried out on the corner of Micklegate and Skeldergate following the demolition of the old Queen's Hotel in Micklegate – a popular pub – as well as shops.

The replacement building was completed in 1990 and now houses Sainsbury's and Langley's solicitors and Reeds Rains estate agents.

It was believed the site could hold York's Roman Forum.

Archaeologists faced a race against time, with developers keen to get started.

In January 1989, they found a Roman wall suggesting a significant building, and it was suggested this could even have been Eboracum's Forum.

But developers were allowed to continue on site before archaeologists could do more digging.

Also in Skeldergate, but back in 1983, the York Archaeological Trust found evidence the Ouse was once much wider than it was. Medieval river walls were discovered, showing the river edge was pushed inwards.

During this time, archaeologists also searched for Viking remains in Skeldergate.

In another photo we are publishing today from March 1972, archaeologists unearth a skating rink dating from 1814 in Gillygate.