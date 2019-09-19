BISHOPTHORPE Road in York will now be completely closed for more than a week to allow Yorkshire Water to fix a collapsed Sewer.
As reported by the Press earlier this week, the road has been partially closed since around 12pm on Monday after a sinkhole appeared while City of York Council was carrying out signal works.
However, Yorkshire Water has now been forced to completely close the road due to the collapsed sewer.
A spokesman said: “Our contractors are currently onsite at Bishopthorpe Road to fix a collapsed sewer. They have carried out a five metre deep excavation and are now on with repair work to fix the sewer, which has caused the road surface to cave in.
"For safety reasons, the road is fully closed whilst we carry out these repairs with a diversion in place. This is a major repair and we hope to have the road reopened by the end of next week and apologise for the disruption caused.”
