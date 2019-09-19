A NEW store is due to open at Clifton Moor in November with the creation of up to 30 jobs.
The Food Warehouse plans to open on November 5.
The supermarket promotes itself as offering the convenience of bulk buying frozen, chilled, fresh, branded grocery and homeware goods across more than 3,000 product lines.
Launched five years ago, The Food Warehouse now has more than 100 stores across Britain, with further growth plans for the year ahead.
Successful applicants will be trained in all aspects of the store operation, with the potential to work up to management level.
Lee Carroll, recruitment manager, said it was an exciting time to join the company which had a number of schemes available to help ambitious employees achieve their goals.
The Food Warehouse, part of the Iceland Foods Group, has large format stores, with a car park, providing the value and convenience of a wholesale store without the need for membership.