A FORMER York City Knights under-18s player who died after being injured in a match will be remembered at all levels of rugby league this weekend.
One minute’s silence will be observed in memory of RAF senior aircraftman Scott Stevenson before tomorrow’s (Saturday) Sky-televised Betfred Championship knockout play-off semi-final match between the Knights and Featherstone Rovers at Bootham Crescent.
It was also set to be observed before last night’s Betfred Super League Play-Off between Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers.
The final round of matches in the Inter-Services competition between the RAF and the Royal Navy will go ahead in Featherstone tonight after the wishes of Scott’s family and players were considered, with a minute’s silence prior to Academy and Women’s fixtures and a minute’s applause prior to the Men’s 1st XIII game.
The Press reported yesterday how Scott, 25, was hurt playing in an inter-services rugby league match against the Army at Aldershot last Friday.
Scott, who was based at RAF Marham in Norfolk,was praised by former Knights coach Jack Stearman as a "real nice kid" and "a talented player".
