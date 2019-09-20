YORK’S first axe throwing venue has opened its doors to the public.

The Hilt, in Goodramgate, is a Viking-inspired venue opened by business partners Alex Cronin and Josh Goodwin.

It offers the opportunity to chance your arm at axe throwing in a special throwing range.

Alex, originally from Virginia, said: “Axe-throwing is hugely popular in America and Canada and it’s now growing in the UK, with venues in Leeds and Manchester.

“We wanted to create something unique in York.”

Alex compared their axe throwing range to an archery range. He said: “You are literally throwing axes at a target. It’s like dangerous bowling.”

The sessions, which cost £25 per person, involve a 20-minute practise followed by a 40-minute group competition.

Safety is the highest priority and coaches will help to ensure everyone is comfortable.

Alex has worked in hospitality in York for more than 10 years. He also runs Speakeasy Libations and until recently, 4Swings - a tiny cocktail bar in Spark:York, which closed at the end of March.

He added: “My successful background running and managing bars and restaurants in the city meant that we were able to attract investment.”

As well as the axe throwing opportunity, the venue will serve food and drink.

The food on offer includes ‘Viking meatballs’, with a choice of home-made sauces, savoury choices including ‘Kroppkakor’, a Swedish potato dumpling filled with bacon, ‘Nordic nachos’ and homemade tater tots.

Dessert options, which include deep fried Oreos with ice cream, are described as being ideal for Instagram users due to their presentation.

The Nordic theme was chosen for the venue to mark York's “massive Viking history”.

Josh said: “It’s a great alternative to the plethora of bars in the city and anyone aged 13 and over can come and hone their Viking-inspired axe-throwing skills with us.”

The Hilt recommends that those wishing to have a go book a session in advance. Visit www.thehilt.co.uk/book-now