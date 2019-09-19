NUMEROUS motorbikers will attempt to break world speed records this weekend.

TV biker, Guy Martin, will be practising for his attempt to set a new motorbike world speed record of 300mph.

Meanwhile, business man biker, Zef Eisenberg, will be attempting to set world records on a high powered electric and separately on a conventional motorbike.

Zef will dedicate these record attempts to former Madmax team member, Daley Mathison, who died in a crash earlier this year.

There will also be a range of other vehicles in action on the day.

The attempts will be adjudicated by international automotive ruling body Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).

The event will take place at Elvington Airfield over the weekend of September 21.