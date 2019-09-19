A PASSENGER faces a £317 bill for his behaviour after he got on the wrong train.
Paul James Barrett, 55, was abusive towards train staff and railway police. He was drunk.
Barrett, of Skeldergate, York, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and was fined £200 with £85 prosecution costs and a £32 statutory surcharge.
He told the court he had had to buy an extra ticket on the train because he had had a return ticket that was not valid on the train he had boarded.
He couldn't remember much about his behaviour.
The incident happened just before midnight on September 1.
Comments are closed on this article.